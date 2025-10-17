Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta announces a triple boost for his side ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Fulham, while also delivering an update on Martin Odegaard's condition.

The Gunners have the chance to open up a four-point lead over Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table by taking down the Cottagers, as the champions are not in action until Sunday afternoon's encounter with Manchester United.

Arsenal seemingly came through the international break unscathed, but neither Ben White nor Martin Zubimendi were seen taking part in Thursday's training session, which was opened up to the media.

White's absence sparked particular concern given his plethora of fitness problems over the past year, but speaking in his pre-game press conference, Arteta revealed that both he and Zubimendi were simply having their load managed and should be fine for Saturday.

Speaking on Zubimendi - who played two games for Spain this month - Arteta said: "Yeah, all the players come from different countries, different amounts of games and minutes played and we believe that it was the right thing to do. His load has been really high recently and he needed an extra day. He will be available."

On White - who remains outside of the England picture - Arteta added: "Yes, very similar. We are monitoring all the players and give a specific menu to each of them to make sure that they are in the best condition."

Ben White, Martin Zubimendi injury fears allayed as Piero Hincapie boost confirmed

As well as fears over White and Zubimendi's conditions being allayed, on-loan Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie was also seen in training on Thursday as he closes in on a return from a troublesome groin problem.

Hincapie has made just one substitute appearance for Arsenal since his summer transfer - coming on for the dying embers of their 2-0 Champions League win over Athletic Bilbao - and he is still waiting to make his Premier League debut for the Gunners.

However, Arteta is optimistic that the Ecuador international will be in contention for the weekend, adding: "He will be training today again with us and if everything is right, he will be available as well.

"He's that player that is going to help us a lot. He's going to bring something different to the team. We need to get him going, get to the speed that is necessary to compete at this level and gradually get him to where we want."

Mikel Arteta provides injury update on "very unlucky" Martin Odegaard

However, it is not all good news on the fitness front for Arsenal, as Arteta confirmed reports stating that captain Odegaard would be sidelined for a few weeks with the knee problem he sustained against West Ham United two weekends ago.

"It will be weeks," the Spaniard replied. "No definite date for his return, but he's evolving well. Very unlucky, what's happening with him and his injuries this season, but yeah, I think he will be back in a few weeks.

"It could be (after the next international break), but we’ll have to see how he progresses, how the knee’s healing, how he manages after the next steps in his rehab, so too early to give an answer."

Odegaard joins fellow knee victims Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Noni Madueke on the Arsenal sidelines for Saturday's game, where the Gunners will come up against three former flames.

Bernd Leno, Emile Smith Rowe and Alex Iwobi are all in line to face their old club, and the latter has been hailed as one of the most underrated players in the Premier League ahead of his Arsenal reunion.

