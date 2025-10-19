Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal can hit a new landmark of 100 wins in the Champions League proper when they host Atletico Madrid in Tuesday's league-phase fixture at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have taken down Athletic Bilbao and Olympiacos in the 2025-26 tournament, while Los Rojiblancos lost to Liverpool before thrashing Eintracht Frankfurt, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

ARSENAL

Out: Noni Madueke (knee), Martin Odegaard (knee), Kai Havertz (knee), Gabriel Jesus (knee)

Doubtful: Piero Hincapie (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

ATLETICO MADRID

Out: Johnny Cardoso (ankle)

Doubtful: Nico Gonzalez (concussion)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Ruggeri; Simeone, Barrios, Gallagher, Almada; Griezmann, Alvarez

