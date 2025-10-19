[monks data]
Team News: Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Senior Reporter
Team News: Arsenal vs. Atletico injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal can hit a new landmark of 100 wins in the Champions League proper when they host Atletico Madrid in Tuesday's league-phase fixture at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have taken down Athletic Bilbao and Olympiacos in the 2025-26 tournament, while Los Rojiblancos lost to Liverpool before thrashing Eintracht Frankfurt, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


ARSENAL vs. ATLETICO MADRID

ARSENAL

Out: Noni Madueke (knee), Martin Odegaard (knee), Kai Havertz (knee), Gabriel Jesus (knee)

Doubtful: Piero Hincapie (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

ATLETICO MADRID

Out: Johnny Cardoso (ankle)

Doubtful: Nico Gonzalez (concussion)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Ruggeri; Simeone, Barrios, Gallagher, Almada; Griezmann, Alvarez

