Arsenal can hit a new landmark of 100 wins in the Champions League proper when they host Atletico Madrid in Tuesday's league-phase fixture at the Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners have taken down Athletic Bilbao and Olympiacos in the 2025-26 tournament, while Los Rojiblancos lost to Liverpool before thrashing Eintracht Frankfurt, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
ARSENAL vs. ATLETICO MADRID
ARSENAL
Out: Noni Madueke (knee), Martin Odegaard (knee), Kai Havertz (knee), Gabriel Jesus (knee)
Doubtful: Piero Hincapie (ankle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli
ATLETICO MADRID
Out: Johnny Cardoso (ankle)
Doubtful: Nico Gonzalez (concussion)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Ruggeri; Simeone, Barrios, Gallagher, Almada; Griezmann, Alvarez
No Data Analysis info