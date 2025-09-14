Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Arsenal could line up for Tuesday's Champions League league phase clash against Athletic Bilbao.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is set to be sweating over the fitness of Martin Odegaard for Tuesday's Champions League tussle with Athletic Bilbao at San Mames Stadium.

The Norwegian's second shoulder injury in three matches was the only blot on the notebook in Saturday's 3-0 Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest, and Arteta admitted after the game that he had hurt the same shoulder he damaged against Leeds United in August.

Odegaard has not been ruled out of Tuesday's league phase fixture just yet, but given the enviable squad depth at Arteta's disposal, he will surely see no need to risk his skipper, especially with Manchester City coming up.

Ethan Nwaneri occupied the Odegaard role after his captain's withdrawal on Saturday, but Arteta has thus far been reluctant to start the teenager centrally, given the responsibility of leading the press that comes with such a position.

As a result, the Spaniard may side with Mikel Merino on the right-hand side of the trident, allowing Declan Rice to return to the left eight role and Martin Zubimendi to strut his stuff in a deeper slot after his brilliant brace against Forest.

As Bukayo Saka's hamstring issue is not expected to heal for a little while longer, Noni Madueke's spot on the right is safe after a dazzling display on Saturday, while Viktor Gyokeres is a guarantee up top too.

However, it would not be a shock to see Arteta swap out Eberechi Eze for Gabriel Martinelli as the games come thick and fast, and the Gunners boss can afford to make a few changes in defence, where Piero Hincapie may come in for his full debut.

Ben White and Myles Lewis-Skelly could also be introduced for Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori, but the composed Cristhian Mosquera should be retained over William Saliba (ankle) for now.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; White, Mosquera, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Merino, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Gyokeres, Martinelli

No Data Analysis info