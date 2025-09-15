Mikel Arteta delivers the latest team news ahead of Arsenal's Champions League clash with Athletic Bilbao and answers a transfer question regarding Nico Williams.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has confirmed the latest team news ahead of Tuesday's Champions League opener against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames Stadium.

The Gunners flew out to the Basque region on Monday after holding their final training session at London Colney, where captain Martin Odegaard was a notable absentee from the official images.

The Norway international sustained another unfortunate shoulder injury in the weekend's 3-0 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest, suffering an awkward fall after getting caught up in a challenge between Jurrien Timber and Morgan Gibbs-White.

Arteta confirmed at full time that Odegaard had injured the same shoulder he hurt in August's 5-0 victory over Leeds United, raising fears about his availability for games against Athletic and Manchester City.

Speaking in his pre-game press conference, the Gunners boss revealed that Odegaard had not made the journey for Arsenal's opening league phase game and would miss out alongside Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Ben White and Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal injury news: Arteta confirms Odegaard will miss Athletic clash

"No, he’s back home. Gabi [Jesus], Kai [Havertz], Ben [White] and Martin [Odegaard] are still out, unfortunately," Arteta told reporters, before also delivering a further update on Saka's injury.

The England international picked up a hamstring problem against Leeds last month and was reported to have been facing up to four weeks out, potentially putting him on course for an appearance against Man City in Sunday's blockbuster Premier League clash.

However, Arteta has hinted that Saka will not be ready to face Pep Guardiola's side this weekend, adding: "I think there are still quite a lot of things to go through.

"It’s very early to understand when and which week he’s going to be available. But he will certainly be pushing to be available as quickly as possible."

Arsenal have at least been boosted by William Saliba's return from an ankle injury, while hosts Athletic will be missing star man Nico Williams, who is struggling with an adductor problem he sustained in Spain's 6-0 win over Turkey.

Arteta answers Williams transfer question ahead of Athletic clash

The Euro 2024 winner was previously said to have been one of Arsenal's leading targets for the left-wing position, although Barcelona then jumped to the head of the queue for his services.

However, Williams ended up snubbing both teams to sign a mammoth 10-year contract extension with Athletic Bilbao, meaning that the 23-year-old will not become a free agent until the summer of 2035.

Asked whether he was indeed pursuing Williams over the summer, Arteta responded: "I can’t say. I can only say Nico is a great player that you enjoy every week here and the national team. I can’t say much more."

After a proposed move for Williams was called off, Arsenal struck a £67.5m deal to bring Eberechi Eze back to the club from Crystal Palace, and the Englishman claimed his first assist for the Gunners against Forest, teeing up Viktor Gyokeres early in the second half.

Eze is also an alternative for the injured Odegaard in the midfield, although Arteta will most likely call on either Ethan Nwaneri or Mikel Merino to fill the captain's void.

No Data Analysis info