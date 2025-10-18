Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the Champions League clash between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal will continue their Champions League league phase campaign with a clash against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

The Gunners have won both of their matches in this season's competition against Athletic Bilbao and Olympiacos, while Atletico have lost to Liverpool and beaten Eintracht Frankfurt in their first two games.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Tuesday's fixture.

What time does Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid kick off?

The Champions League league phase fixture will kick off at 8pm UK time on Tuesday night.

Where is Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid being played?

The match will take place at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are unbeaten on home soil in all competitions this season, and this will be just the second-ever game between the Gunners and Atletico at the Emirates Stadium.

The pair first met in the semi-finals of the 2017-18 Champions League, and it finished 1-1 in North London, before Atletico won the second leg 1-0 at home to advance to the final of the competition.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid in the UK

Online streaming

Supporters can stream Arsenal against Atletico on Amazon Prime Video - a 30-day free trial is available.

Highlights

Amazon Prime Video has an official X account which will show the best of the action from the Emirates Stadium, including any goals which may occur during the Champions League clash.

Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid: Which team are the favourites?

Arsenal, on home soil, will naturally be the favourites for the Champions League fixture, while the Gunners are considered to be one of the top contenders for the European Cup this season.

The Gunners have already posted two wins in the competition, although this will be their toughest test so far, and Atletico, despite their inconsistency this term, have the players to hurt Mikel Arteta's side.

Atletico have already been in England for a Champions League fixture this season, losing 3-2 to Liverpool, but they can take plenty of encouragement from their performance in that match ahead of this contest.

No Data Analysis info