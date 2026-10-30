Fallon Sherrock stuns Luke Littler to win £501,000 on Netflix

Fallon Sherrock has produced a 15-dart leg to beat Luke Littler and win £501,000 on Netflix.

The streaming service held auditions to identify 20 players to face the two-time PDC world champion over one leg of 501.

During the first 14 matches, only one player - 21-year-old Pearse Mackle - missed a dart, at the bull for an 89 checkout, to win the jackpot prize.

However, Sherrock would win a public vote against Germany's Jarod Becker to earn herself an opportunity to secure over half-a-million pounds.

Sherrock, who has previously reached the last 32 of the PDC World Championship, won the bullseye against Littler and hit a 180 to leave 43 after 12 darts.

In response, Littler was on 142 after the same amount of throws, but Sherrock would hit double 12 with the final dart of her fifth visit to win the top prize.

FALLON SHERROCK HAS BEAT LUKE LITTLER! ? £501,000 ? https://t.co/a5tUVzVec6 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 30, 2026

Afterwards, she told Netflix: ""I can't put into words how much it means. I'm really lost for words right now. It's a great moment."

Fifteen-year-old Mitchell Lawrie had been tipped to have the best chance to beating Littler on the night.

The Ssottish teenager, who finished runner-up at the 2025 WDF World Championship, was one of a number of players who did not make it onto the stage because of Sherrock's exploits.