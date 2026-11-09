Grand Slam of Darts draw: Luke Littler, Beau Greaves to meet in new-look format

Luke Littler and Beau Greaves will square off in the Grand Slam of Darts group stages.

The 2025 champion's failure to win either the World Grand Prix or European Championship has created a period of uncertainty at the top of the PDC during the busiest period of the year.

Although the 19-year-old is the favourite to prevail in Wolverhampton, he has been drawn in the toughest of the 16 groups.

As well as facing Greaves, who has won a PDC Players Championship event this year, in-form world number 28 Niels Zonneveld makes up their three-player group.

In the expanded 48-player format, only the winner of each of the 16 groups qualifies for the knockout stages.

World number two Luke Humphries has also been handed a difficult draw, with Joe Cullen and Paolo Nebrida in his group.

Michael van Gerwen has been put with Jeffrey de Graaf and youngster Henry Coates, another starlet who has won a Players Championship event in 2026.

Multiple major winners Jonny Clayton and Rob Cross will square off in the group phase, while Gerwyn Price goes up against Sebastian Bialecki and Joe Hunt.

Grand Slam of Darts draw in full