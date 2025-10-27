Victor Wembanyama's unique start to the season

Pre-season included, the San Antonio Spurs have still not lost this season, and Victor Wembanyama is displaying exceptional stats with over 100 points scored and 18 blocks in three matches.

Three matches, three victories... Winners against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday evening, Wembanyama's Spurs are achieving the perfect start to the season, and "Wemby" is absolutely not in "diesel" mode since he is averaging 34.5 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks. Never had a player scored over 100 points and registered 18 blocks after three regular season matches!

During the season, such a series had already occurred and since blocks have been counted (1973-74), they were only four to have compiled as many points and blocks over a three-match period. These were Patrick Ewing, Shaquille O'Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, and David Robinson.

Equally impressive, the fact that Wemby has only lost two turnovers after three matches, whilst in pre-season, he wasted a lot, and he has the ball in hand a lot generally.

Victor Wembanyama ready for a first back-to-back

"We have the impression of being in our place. It clearly gives a motivation boost," responds the Frenchman about the fact of being undefeated since pre-season, before mentioning this Monday evening's back-to-back. "It's true that the journey after New Orleans was a little complicated. It lasted longer than expected. I was a little tired, I slept badly. But honestly, compared to the same conditions one or two years ago, I feel much better now. Nothing to do with it. So I'm not worried about the back-to-back. Fortunately, today's match was early, so we should sleep well."

But "Wemby" is also one or several actions from elsewhere per match. Tonight, it is his sequence of two blocks, followed by this three-pointer from 10-11 metres that amazed everyone. "Two or three times before this one, I knew I would have this type of shot," he recounts. "There, it was to have two possessions instead of one. I looked at the clock, there were 31 seconds remaining. Sometimes you have to trust yourself, that's what I did."

Victor Wembanyama: His first in front of his "kop"

And then, it was the first at home, under this new banner dedicated to Gregg Popovich, and in front of this "kop" that Wembanyama wanted to create to put atmosphere in the arena.

"As in pre-season, the fans' chants are incredible. There is still a little coordination to find between the chants in the arena and the rest of the public, but I think that with time, everyone will learn," he concludes. "I have the impression we have a relationship with the fans that benefits everyone. We feed off their energy, and I hope they also feed off ours. I hope they get maximum pleasure, because we do. It's really different playing at home."

