Sports Mole previews Monday's NBA Finals clash between Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

For the first time since 2016, the winner of an NBA title will be decided by a Game Seven when the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers go head-to-head in Monday's winner-takes-all encounter at PayCom Center.

The away side showed great mettle to claim a much-needed triumph in Friday's Game Six and keep their hunt for a first-ever NBA championship alive.

After claiming crunch wins in Games Four and Five, the Oklahoma City Thunder headed back to Indianapolis needing one more victory to write their name in basketball folklore and secure the highly coveted Larry O'Brien trophy.

Given their dominance since the opening night of the season back in October, not many would have any complaints if Mark Daigneault's men were to emerge champions, but OKC's potential coronation will have to wait thanks to a 108-91 defeat on Friday.

The Western Conference champions were held to just 42 first-half points, their second-fewest in the playoffs so far, leaving them with a 22-point deficit that was further extended by eight points in the third quarter before they managed to trim the margin of defeat in the final 12 minutes.

Off the back of their Game Five heroics, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams were both underwhelming this time around, as they combined for 37 points on 13-28 shooting and 0-5 from behind the three-point arc.

Gilgeous-Alexander issued a rallying call to his teammates after the sound of the final buzzer last time out, but the reigning MVP will know that a large degree of OKC's title hopes rests on him bouncing back in Game Seven.

Currently 10-2 over their 12 playoff matches on home turf, Monday's hosts have been near-perfect in front of their fans during the postseason and now have the opportunity to wrap up an impressive campaign with the ultimate prize in front of what is set to be a vibrant home crowd.

The Indiana Pacers have put together by far their best playoff run in franchise history, having seen off the Milwaukee Bucks, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks in the first round, second round and conference finals respectively.

Not many would have expected Rick Carlisle's men to last six games against the Thunder, but in keeping with their postseason journey so far, they have upset the odds on several occasions and are now one win away from a historic title.

Facing elimination for the first time this season, the Pacers flew out of the blocks in Friday's encounter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and had six players in double digits for points, led by Obi Toppin's 20-point splurge off the bench.

The Eastern Conference champions majorly had their three-point shooting to thank for Friday's victory, knocking down 15 shots from distance, seven more than the Thunder's eight, albeit in 12 more attempts.

After committing a series-high 22 turnovers in Game Five, Monday's visitors gave their hosts a taste of their own medicine en route to victory last time out, where they forced the Thunder into a whopping 21 turnovers and just 14 assists.

Team News

With 12 points, nine assists, six assists and four steals, TJ McConnell put on another splendid performance off the bench in Game Six and continues to prove to be an X factor for the away side.

Jarace Walker (ankle) and Isaiah Jackson (calf) will not play any part here, but Tyrese Haliburton shook off a hamstring problem to feature on Friday, tallying 14 points and five assists in 23 minutes.

Nineteen-year-old Nikola Topic is the Thunder's only injury absentee for this one due to a knee injury which has ruled the Serbian out of the entire 2024-25 campaign.

Off the back of starts in the opening two matches, Cason Wallace has found himself on the bench of late with Isaiah Hartenstein completing the starting five.

Oklahoma City Thunder possible starting lineup:

Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort; Williams, Holmgren; Hartenstein

Indiana Pacers possible starting lineup:

Haliburton, Nembhard; Nesmith, Siakam; Turner

We say: Thunder to win by 6+ points

Both teams have given good accounts of themselves over the course of the series, and Monday's game could easily swing either way.

That said, we are leaning towards a win for the home side when all is said and done.

