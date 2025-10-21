Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr's "old" Warriors still want to compete. Do they have one final shot in their locker in the 2025-26 NBA season?

The Warriors have taken the unfortunate habit of producing roller-coaster regular seasons. Last term, they started at full speed (12 victories in 15 matches), before losing their basketball. This negative spiral nevertheless gave birth to Jimmy Butler's arrival and everything changed.

They finished the season in style, eliminated the Rockets in the first round without home-court advantage, before seeing a hot Stephen Curry exit injured during the first match of the second round at Minnesota. Despite four consecutive defeats to end the playoffs, Golden State want to build on this second part of the season firing on all cylinders to play spoilsport in the West... and show that their dynasty is not yet finished.

Before being able to launch into this 2025-26 season, they had to wait all summer to finalise their squad. For several months, they played poker with a Jonathan Kuminga, who wished to leave but who must finally bide his time. He thus re-signed at the buzzer and Golden State were finally able to officialise a trio of interesting recruits. Al Horford, at 39 years old, will bring his accuracy and defence. De'Anthony Melton makes his return after making a strong impression last season before injuring his knee. And Seth Curry joins his brother to give Steve Kerr another elite shooter.

The Warriors therefore begin this new season with four major players at 35 years old or over, but an interesting bench depth with veterans and young players (Podziemski, Kuminga, Moody, Post) who will support Stephen Curry to attempt to climb into the top four of their conference.

Golden State Warriors: Summer movements

Arrivals: Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Seth Curry, Will Richard (draft), Alex Toohey (two-way)

Departures: Kevon Looney

Golden State Warriors: The player to follow - Brandin Podziemski

Just over 11 points at 36% shooting success, including 32% from three-point range in 32 minutes average. For his first playoffs, Brandin Podziemski struggled. Whilst he was supposed to be able to support Curry and Jimmy Butler in creation and scoring, the former Santa Clara player faltered. His clumsiness particularly hurt. Paradoxically, it was perhaps one of the best things that could happen to the Warriors and their player...

A fierce competitor, Podziemski kept this poor performance in mind throughout the summer to improve. Steve Kerr moreover covered him with praise during training camp.

The guard enters his third season in full flow. If he manages to take a step forward, the impact will be exponential for Golden State. Vision, basketball intelligence, self-confidence, he has all the qualities to excel in Kerr's system. And if he also manages to fix his aim, watch out for the damage! And it is perhaps him who has the key for these Warriors, who need support behind their "Big Three", to aim high.

Average age: 27.53 years | Starting five: 36 years | Salary mass: $214.1m (£159.9m) (5th)

Golden State Warriors: The ideal scenario

A successful season for Golden State passes above all through a season without prolonged absence of one of the team's key players. Their hopes during last season evaporated from Curry's injury during Game 1 of their conference semi-final against Minnesota. The Warriors therefore need to catch the right train from the first weeks of the season to manage the old legs of Curry, Butler, Green and Horford before the playoffs.

Since Jimmy Butler's arrival, they have shown they have regained their defensive foundation whilst being able to negotiate minutes without Curry in the best way. With a Curry still as flamboyant, a Butler comfortable in Kerr's system, and a Draymond Green in the race for the Defensive Player of the Year title, the Warriors can hope for the top four in the West.

The spacing offered by Al Horford and Quinten Post should thus allow Jonathan Kuminga, Podziemski and De'Anthony Melton to attack the heart of opposing defences, and Kerr to be able to better use his role players like Gary Payton II, Moses Moody and Seth Curry.

If the Bay's grandads avoid injuries and Kerr effectively taps on his options, now more varied, the Warriors still have what it takes to frighten. And dream of a fifth title in eleven years?

Golden State Warriors: The worst scenario

If Curry or Butler play fewer than 60 matches, the Warriors will doubtless find themselves again in the soft belly of the Western Conference, fighting to grab a play-in place. With Kevon Looney's departure, Al Horford will have to answer the call but can he do so for more than six months?

Finally, the Kuminga enigma still hangs over Golden State. The Congolese is certain to be a Warrior until 15th January, but what will his commitment be if he continues to be disappointed by his playing time or his lack of responsibilities? The Warriors are in a delicate situation.

They must play him to increase his value ahead of a transfer that seems inevitable, but cannot sacrifice victories to be competitive in the West. A cut-price transfer would be catastrophic for their future, and could even push the directors to head towards a premature rebuild.

This article was originally published on Basket USA.