With their fiery attack, the Bulls remain undefeated!

For the first time in four years, the Chicago Bulls are beginning the season with four consecutive victories. On Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings held on for one half.

Like the Thunder, Spurs and Sixers, the Bulls have still not lost this season, and here they are at the head of a record of four victories in four matches. This is their best start to the season since 2021, and tonight, Matas Buzelis's (27 points) teammates confirmed that their alert play could do serious damage.

Trailing at half-time (64-62) after having counted up to 12 points behind, Billy Donovan's players were going to take advantage of the Kings' heavy legs and their squad's richness to let loose the horses upon return from the dressing rooms. It is Nikola Vucevic who treats himself to a step-back at the three-point line before going to the dunk, it is also Isaac Okoro who dunks on the baseline on an assist from this same Vucevic, or it is still Josh Giddey who raises "ohs" in the United Center after a spin move.

The Giddey show

In five minutes, the Bulls have taken an eight-point lead (83-75), and Zach LaVine's hot hand is no longer enough on the Kings' side. The former local hero is having a great evening, but the Bulls have an answer for everything, and they even have luck. Like on this action where Buzelis gets blocked at the end of the possession. The ball falls back into Giddey's hands who launches a three-point bomb that hits the backboard before piercing the net (101-91).

Opposite, LaVine and Russell Westbrook attack the defence, but it is very individualistic. Complete opposite of Chicago where they search for the extra pass for the easy basket. Like on this Giddey drive who can go all the way, but who makes the Kings jump before serving Jalen Smith for the big two-handed dunk (111-96).

Despite efforts from Domantas Sabonis from three-point range or LaVine, the Kings will never come back, and they bow 126-113 for a fourth defeat in five matches.

Bulls vs. Kings: What to remember

– A tribute video for LaVine. As customary, the Bulls' directors had prepared a tribute video for LaVine, shown during the first quarter. After last February's trade, this was a match marked by reunions since Kevin Huerter welcomed his former partners.

– The Kings lacking inches. Like the previous day, against the Thunder, Westbrook started the match. With Keegan Murray in the infirmary, Doug Christie plays with four "smalls" to support Sabonis, and this lack of size was paid for in cash with a deficit of 16 rebounds (46 to 30) and numerous "second chances" for the Bulls. Individually, Westbrook quickly made up his delay, but he is more comfortable when he alone has the keys to the game, as at the start of the second quarter.

This article was originally published on Basket USA.