Super Bowl LX: Every record set in Seattle Seahawks' victory over New England Patriots

By Ben Knapton | 09 Feb 2026 07:47

The Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29-13 to win Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium, and no fewer than 10 records were set on the evening.

Mike Macdonald's side lived up to their favourites tag in Santa Clara by coming up trumps in the defensive battle, thus earning just their second Super Bowl title after the 2013 campaign.

The Seahawks had previously fallen short against the Patriots at Super Bowl XLIX, but the Seattle outfit earned belated and deserved revenge to keep the AFC side still searching for their first Vince Lombardi Trophy since the Brady-Belichick era.

Nullifying a toothless Patriots offense in the first three quarters, the Seahawks registered four field goals to enter the final act with a 12-0 lead, before tight end AJ Barner made the first touchdown of the game.

Mack Hollins and Rhamondre Stevenson also surged into the end zone in a desperate attempt to claw the Patriots back into the contest, but it was a futile endeavour against the NFC's top seed.

With 27 carries and 135 yards in Santa Clara, Kenneth Walker III collected the Super Bowl MVP prize, becoming the first running back in 28 years to collect the accolade after Terrell Davis in 1998.

Super Bowl LX: All 10 records set in deserved Seahawks victory

Jason Myers kicked field goals for fun during the first three quarters of the contest and ended the night with five in total, setting both a new team and individual record in California.

The 34-year-old became the first man to ever register five field goals in a Super Bowl, while in turn making the Seahawks the first team to score a quintet in the season's final act.

Myers's exploits also contributed to the kicker breaking the record for the most points by one player in a single NFL season - playoffs included - with 206, surpassing the 198 that LaDainian Tomlinson amassed in 2006.

In addition, quarterback Sam Darnold wrote a unique chapter of history, becoming the first QB to suffer a double-digit defeat on his first playoff start before winning the Super Bowl the next season and the first to claim the title after representing five teams.

Macdonald's men achieved a handful of unprecedented team feats too, becoming the first franchise to accrue 7+ punts with each reaching at least 40 yards in a Super Bowl, and the first with 6+ sacks and a 40-yard defensive touchdown.

The champions are also now the only team to win the Super Bowl while not having a single turnover in the post-season, while on the other hands, the Patriots have now lost more Super Bowls than any other team (6) on their record-breaking 12th appearance.