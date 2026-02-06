Super Bowl LX: How to watch, date, live stream, TV channel and half-time show details for Patriots vs. Seahawks

By Ben Knapton | 06 Feb 2026 14:41 , Last updated: 06 Feb 2026 14:41

The pinnacle of American Football is upon us once again, as the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks collide for the ultimate NFL prize in Super Bowl LX on Sunday.

Mike Vrabel's Patriots conquered the AFC to reach the showpiece event once again, while the Seahawks are seeking just a second Super Bowl success, having only hoisted the Vince Lombardi trophy aloft in 2013.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to tune into the event.

What time does Super Bowl LX kick off?

Super Bowl LX is scheduled to begin at 11.30pm in the UK, which is eight hours ahead of Santa Clara, California, where the match kicks off at 3.30pm.

Prior to the game, there will be the traditional pre-match ceremonies, in which the national anthem will be sung by Charlie Puth.

Where is Super Bowl LX being played?

Super Bowl LX is taking place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California - the 68,500-capacity home of the San Francisco 49ers.

The venue also hosted Super Bowl 50 in 2016 between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, and multiple FIFA World Cup 2026 games will also take place on the bermuda grass.

How to watch Super Bowl LX in the UK

TV channels

Fans in the UK can watch the Patriots and the Seahawks slog it out live on Channel 5, where coverage begins at 10.30pm.

Alternatively, Sky Sports will also be showing Super Bowl LX, or you can purchase an NFL Game Pass on DAZN.

Online streaming

Channel 5 viewers can access their online streaming service via a range of devices, such as phones, computers and games consoles.

Similarly, the DAZN app will also offer coverage of the match, as will Sky Sports' subscription service NOW TV.

Highlights

Highlights of Super Bowl LX will be available to view on the NFL website and YouTube channel shortly after the game.

In addition, the organisation and broadcasters with rights to the event should post the key moments on X as and when they happen.

Who is performing in the Super Bowl LX half-time show?

The famed Super Bowl half-time show will be fronted by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, who will make history as the first Spanish-speaking solo performer at the event.

Taylor Swift - now a familiar NFL face amid her high-profile relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce - was in contention to headline the half-time show, but the 36-year-old turned down the opportunity.

What is at stake in Super Bowl LX?

Seventh heaven.

While the New England Patriots have not won the most NFL Championships in history - that honour belongs to the Green Bay Packers with 13 - they have won the joint-most showpiece matches since the Super Bowl was coined with six.

A seventh success on Sunday would therefore see the New York franchise set a new outright record of Super Bowl wins - surpassing the Pittsburgh Steelers in the process - and also mark their first Championship triumph since the iconic Tom Brady and Bill Belichick era.

The Seahawks arrive in Santa Clara with more modest history, having only previously competed in three previous Super Bowls, claiming their first and only win to date in 2013.

The Blue Wave sought to defend their crown in 2014, only to suffer a 28-24 loss to the Patriots, so belated revenge will also be on the minds of the Seattle outfit.