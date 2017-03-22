Result: Patricia Maria Tig too strong for Great Britain's Heather Watson

Heather Watson in action against Daria Gavrilova at the Hopman Cup at Perth Arena on January 6, 2016
© Getty Images
Heather Watson loses in straight sets to Romania's Patricia Maria Tig at the Miami Open.
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 21:11 UK

Heather Watson has bowed out of the Miami Open in the first round following a straight-sets loss to Patricia Maria Tig.

The Briton put up a fight in the opening set, taking her Romanian opponent to a tie-break which she lost 7-4.

Tig encountered less resistance in the second set, comfortably claiming it 6-1 to book her place in round two.

Watson, who went down to compatriot Johanna Konta in the second round of Indian Wells earlier this month, was one of three Britons to exit the Miami Open in round one within minutes of one another.

Both Dan Evans and Aljaz Bedene bowed out of the men's tournament at the same stage.

Andy Murray (apparently) celebrating during the Australian Open semi-final with Milos Raonic on January 29, 2016
