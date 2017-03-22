Heather Watson loses in straight sets to Romania's Patricia Maria Tig at the Miami Open.

Heather Watson has bowed out of the Miami Open in the first round following a straight-sets loss to Patricia Maria Tig.

The Briton put up a fight in the opening set, taking her Romanian opponent to a tie-break which she lost 7-4.

Tig encountered less resistance in the second set, comfortably claiming it 6-1 to book her place in round two.

Watson, who went down to compatriot Johanna Konta in the second round of Indian Wells earlier this month, was one of three Britons to exit the Miami Open in round one within minutes of one another.

Both Dan Evans and Aljaz Bedene bowed out of the men's tournament at the same stage.