Dominic Thiem beats Pablo Cuevas 6-4 6-4 to make it through to his first Madrid Open final, where he will come up against Rafael Nadal.

Dominic Thiem has battled past Pablo Cuevas to set up a Madrid Open final meeting with Rafael Nadal on Sunday evening.

The eighth seed prevailed 6-4 6-4 late on Saturday in the Spanish capital to make it through to the final for the first time in his career.

Thiem comes up against a resurgent Nadal, who is seeking a record-equalling 30th Masters 1000 title after beating Novak Djokovic earlier in the day.

A break of serve in the fifth game of the opening set put Thiem on his way, successfully defending two break points in the seventh and holding to take the lead.

Cuevas did well to hold off his opponent in the opening game of the second set, but the Argentine did not have to strength to thwart Thiem, losing serve in the ninth to go down in straight sets.