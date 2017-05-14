Result: Rafael Nadal to take on Dominic Thiem in Madrid Open final

Dominic Thiem celebrates a point during the French Open on May 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Dominic Thiem beats Pablo Cuevas 6-4 6-4 to make it through to his first Madrid Open final, where he will come up against Rafael Nadal.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 09:24 UK

Dominic Thiem has battled past Pablo Cuevas to set up a Madrid Open final meeting with Rafael Nadal on Sunday evening.

The eighth seed prevailed 6-4 6-4 late on Saturday in the Spanish capital to make it through to the final for the first time in his career.

Thiem comes up against a resurgent Nadal, who is seeking a record-equalling 30th Masters 1000 title after beating Novak Djokovic earlier in the day.

A break of serve in the fifth game of the opening set put Thiem on his way, successfully defending two break points in the seventh and holding to take the lead.

Cuevas did well to hold off his opponent in the opening game of the second set, but the Argentine did not have to strength to thwart Thiem, losing serve in the ninth to go down in straight sets.

Andy Murray in action against Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on June 5, 2016
Read Next:
Fognini could await Murray in Rome opener
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Dominic Thiem, Pablo Cuevas, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Tennis
Your Comments



ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray11,270
2Serbia Novak Djokovic7,085
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,685
4Switzerland Roger Federer5,125
5Spain Rafael Nadal4,375
6Canada Milos Raonic4,135
7Croatia Marin Cilic3,725
8Japan Kei Nishikori3,650
9Austria Dominic Thiem3,615
10Belgium David Goffin3,055
11France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,825
12Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,820
13Lucas Pouille2,696
14Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,690
15United States Jack Sock2,405
16France Gael Monfils2,365
17Albert Ramos-Vinolas2,180
18Pablo Carreno Busta2,170
19Alexander Zverev2,165
20Australia Nick Kyrgios2,155
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 