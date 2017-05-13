Result: Rafael Nadal sees off Novak Djokovic in Madrid Masters semi-finals

Rafael Nadal reaches the final of the Madrid Masters with a straight-sets win over Novak Djokovic.
The nine-time Roland Garros winner is looking to continue his dominance on clay ahead of the second Grand Slam of the year, and he controlled much of his 50th meeting with the world number two.

The Spaniard stormed into a 4-0 lead in the first set before Djokovic finally got on the board, but he had little answer as the left-hander comfortably wrapped up the opener.

Djokovic had won his last seven matches against the left-hander but although he was more competitive in the second, he could not prevent Nadal from wrapping up a 6-2 6-4 victory.

Nadal will face either Pablo Cuevas or Dominic Thiem in Sunday's final.

