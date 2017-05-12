Rafael Nadal beats David Goffin 7-6(3) 6-2 in the quarter-finals of the Madrid Open to set up a meeting with Novak Djokovic in the Spanish capital.

Four-time champion Rafael Nadal has made it through to the semi-final stage of the Madrid Open courtesy of a straight-sets win over David Goffin.

The world number five will take on Novak Djokovic in Saturday's last-four showdown, with the Serbian being handed a walkover win against Kei Nishikori earlier today.

It was another solid display on home soil from Nadal, who came out on top 7-6(3) 6-2 in a time of exactly two hours to remain on course for a fifth title in the Masters 1000 event.

After both players held throughout the opening set a tie-break was required, which Nadal edged after taking four points on the spin to open up a lead in the contest.

Nadal broke his opponent's serve for the first time in the third game of the second set, before saving four break points in the fourth to move into a comfortable lead.

There was no looking back for the Spaniard, as he successfully held to get over the line for that mouthwatering tie with Djokovic.