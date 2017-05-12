A recurrence of a wrist injury forces Kei Nishikori to withdraw, meaning that defending champion Novak Djokovic is through to the final of the Madrid Open.

Novak Djokovic is one step away from successfully defending his Madrid Open title after being handed a walkover win in his semi-final with Kei Nishikori.

The world number two was due to face Nishikori on Friday morning in the Spanish capital, but a recurrence of a wrist injury forced his opponent to withdraw.

Djokovic, who required three sets to overcome Nicolas Almagro in the last round, will take on either David Goffin or Rafael Nadal in Sunday's final.

It is a disappointing end to the tournament for Nishikori, meanwhile, having also been forced to pull out of the Barcelona Open recently.

"If you push too much you have more chances to get injured and it can be a big problem," he said. "That's why I chose not to play today."

Goffin and Nadal are scheduled to face off in the other semi-final on Friday afternoon.