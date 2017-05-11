Rafael Nadal eases past Nick Kyrgios in straight sets with a 6-3 6-1 victory to set up a quarter-final clash with David Goffin at the Madrid Open.

The four-time champion at the Masters 1000 event was given a tough ride in the previous round against Italy's Fabio Fognini, prompting fan worries about fatigue heading into Thursday's clash.

However, Nadal was in complete control against the world number 20 as he strolled to a 6-3 6-1 victory in the Spanish capital.

The Spaniard grabbed the first break of the match with a netcord return winner to go 3-1 up, but his opponent responded with a powerful backhand winner in the next game to break back.

Kyrgios quickly gave away the momentum, however, hitting a double fault to put Nadal up 4-2, and even though the Australian saved two set points on his serve at 2-5, Nadal comfortably held in the next game with a forehand winner to take the early advantage.

The second set, meanwhile, ended up being one-way traffic for Nadal, and it took until the fifth game of the second set for Kyrgios to get on the board and avoid a first set without winning a game on the men's tour.