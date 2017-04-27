Result: Andy Murray overcomes Feliciano Lopez to reach last eight in Barcelona

Andy Murray will face either Albert Ramos or Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open after beating Feliciano Lopez.
Last Updated: Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 18:48 UK

World number one Andy Murray is through to the quarter-finals of the Barcelona Open with a straight-sets win over Feliciano Lopez.

The 29-year-old, competing in his first match at the tournament following the third-round withdrawal of Bernard Tomic, came out on top 6-4 6-4 on Thursday evening.

It took until the eighth game for Murray to break his opponent for the first time, but Lopez soon hit back in the following game after saving five set points.

Murray took his second set point in the 10th game, however, and there was no looking back as he held throughout the remainder to make sure of a meeting with either Albert Ramos or Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in the semi-finals.

Elsewhere, British number three Dan Evans followed compatriot Kyle Edmund in suffering defeat at the hands of Dominic Thiem.

Andy Murray in action at the US Open on August 30, 2016
