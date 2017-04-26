Andy Murray moves into the third round of the Barcelona Open after his opponent Bernard Tomic pulls out with a back injury.

World number one Andy Murray has moved into the third round of the Barcelona Open without hitting a ball after his opponent Bernard Tomic withdrew from the tournament due to back pain.

Murray was due to take on Tomic in his first game after the Australian overcame Dustin Brown in three sets, but a lower back injury has forced the 24-year-old to pull out.

The Scotsman will now move into the final 16 of the tournament as he aims to get back on tack after recovering from an elbow injury that hampered his progress after the French Open.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, who has one title to his name so far this season, accepted a late wildcard for the Barcelona Open after suffering a third-round exit at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Illness and injury kept Murray out of the Miami Open and the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup.