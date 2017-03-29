Result: Johanna Konta through to semi-finals of Miami Open

British number one Johanna Konta is through to the semi-finals of the Miami Open after beating Simona Halep 3-6 7-6(7) 6-2.
The 10th seed battled to a 3-6 7-6(7) 6-2 victory in South Florida to set up a potential meeting with world number one Venus Williams in the last four.

Konta, who made it through to this stage of the competition for the second year running with victory over Lara Arruabarrena-Vecino, certainly had to do things the hard way after going down in the first set.

The only break of serve came in the fourth game, with Halep initially squandering two set points but recovering well to get over the line and taking a step towards a semi-final appearance in the process.

Konta was on the brink of exiting the competition when, after breaking her opponent in the 10th game of the second set to force a tie-break, she found herself 5-3 down.

Three points on the spin saw momentum swing back in the Brit's favour, though, and she managed to take her third set point to level things up Stateside.

A lengthy opening game to the deciding set eventually went the way of Konta, who successfully broke the third seed twice in the remainder to seal another big career win.

Williams faces Angelique Kerber in the early hours of Thursday morning to determine who faces Konta in the next round.

