Result: Roger Federer grabs quarter-final spot in Miami Open with hard-fought win

Roger Federer in action at the Australian Open on January 26, 2016
© AFP
Roger Federer battles to a straight-sets victory over Roberto Bautista Agut to reach the quarter-finals of the Miami Open.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 11:02 UK

Roger Federer's resurgence has continued after he battled his way past Roberto Bautista Agut to reach the quarter-finals of the Miami Open.

The world number six took two hours to claim a 7-6(5) 7-6(4) victory to set up a final-eight showdown with Tomas Berdych, who earlier defeated Adrian Mannarino.

It was difficult to separate Federer and Bautista Agut in the first set as games went by the way of serve in the early stages of the contest.

The Spaniard thought that he had taken the edge when he went a break up to secure a 5-4 lead, but Federer prevented set point by breaking back immediately.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion broke just once to seal a tie-break 7-5, and he carried that momentum into the second set by snatching serve at the first time of asking.

He could not celebrate for long, though, as Bautista Agut broke back straight away and immediately saved three break points in his next service game.

Another tie-break was needed to separate the pair, and once again, Federer snatched it 6-4 to progress into the quarter-finals.

View our homepages for Roger Federer, Roberto Bautista Agut, Tomas Berdych, Adrian Mannarino, Tennis
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray12,005
2Serbia Novak Djokovic8,915
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,705
4Japan Kei Nishikori4,730
5Canada Milos Raonic4,480
6Switzerland Roger Federer4,305
7Spain Rafael Nadal4,145
8Austria Dominic Thiem3,465
9Croatia Marin Cilic3,420
10France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga3,310
11France Gael Monfils3,190
12Belgium David Goffin2,975
13Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,960
14Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,790
15Lucas Pouille2,456
16Australia Nick Kyrgios2,425
17United States Jack Sock2,375
18Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,190
19Pablo Carreno Busta2,025
20Alexander Zverev1,850
> Full Version
 