Tomas Berdych is into the quarter-finals of the Miami Open after beating Adrian Mannarino 6-3 7-5, paving the way for a potential meeting with Roger Federer.

Berdych's reward for a 6-3 7-5 victory in less than 90 minutes is a semi-final meeting with either Roger Federer or Roberto Bautista Agut, who face off elsewhere on Tuesday evening.

The 31-year-old held throughout the opening set, earning the only break in the second game against his 65th-in-the-world opponent to ease ahead in the match.

Mannarino fared better in the second set, edging ahead 5-4 at one point after breaking Berdych's serve, but the 2010 finalist showed good resolve to battle back in South Florida by taking the final three games.

Berdych has previously made it through to the final four on three occasions.