British number two Kyle Edmund misses out on a place in the Winston-Salem final after losing in three sets to Damin Dzumhur.
Kyle Edmund has suffered a three-sets defeat to Damin Dzumhur to miss out on a place in the final of the Winston-Salem Open.

The British number two had been hoping to reach his first final on the ATP Tour, and the 22-year-old had appeared to be on his way to that target after breezing through the opening set.

However, Edmund failed to maintain his level and after being broken in his final service game to lose the second set, Dzumhur took the decider to run out a 1-6 7-5 6-3 winner.

The result is a setback for Edmund, who had come through two qualifying matches and four main-draw contests to reach the semi-finals, but the Beverley-based player can take the positives from one of his best weeks on the main tour.

Edmund will now move on to the US Open, where Robin Haase lies in wait in the first round.

expand
 