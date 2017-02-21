Result: Kyle Edmund benefits from second successive default

Kyle Edmund celebrates winning a point during his first-round match against Gilles Simon at Queen's on June 15, 2016
© Getty Images
Kyle Edmund confirms his place in the last 16 of the Delray Beach Open after Adrian Mannarino defaulted in the final game.
Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Kyle Edmund has progressed through to the second round of the Delray Beach Open after opponent Adrian Mannarino was disqualified.

Earlier this month, Edmund was at the other end of the court when Canada's Denis Shapovalov struck the umpire in the eye with the ball during a Davis Cup tie in Ottawa, which led to an immediate disqualification.

On his return to the ATP Tour, Edmund benefited from a second successive default after Mannarino committed three offences during their first-round clash in Florida.

The Frenchman had already kicked a chair and hit a ball towards a ball boy when at 6-3 5-0 and 15-0, he struck a ball out of the stadium and that resulted in a game penalty.

Edmund will now go on to play Lu Yen-Hsun for a place in the quarter-finals, with Milos Raonic potentially awaiting the winner.

ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray11,540
2Serbia Novak Djokovic9,825
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,695
4Canada Milos Raonic4,930
5Japan Kei Nishikori4,730
6Spain Rafael Nadal4,115
7Croatia Marin Cilic3,410
8Austria Dominic Thiem3,375
9Switzerland Roger Federer3,260
10Belgium David Goffin3,245
11France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga3,230
12France Gael Monfils3,145
13Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,925
14Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,880
15Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,190
16Australia Nick Kyrgios2,165
17Lucas Pouille2,131
18Alexander Zverev1,895
19France Richard Gasquet1,875
20Croatia Ivo Karlovic1,875
> Full Version