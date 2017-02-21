Kyle Edmund confirms his place in the last 16 of the Delray Beach Open after Adrian Mannarino defaulted in the final game.

Kyle Edmund has progressed through to the second round of the Delray Beach Open after opponent Adrian Mannarino was disqualified.

Earlier this month, Edmund was at the other end of the court when Canada's Denis Shapovalov struck the umpire in the eye with the ball during a Davis Cup tie in Ottawa, which led to an immediate disqualification.

On his return to the ATP Tour, Edmund benefited from a second successive default after Mannarino committed three offences during their first-round clash in Florida.

The Frenchman had already kicked a chair and hit a ball towards a ball boy when at 6-3 5-0 and 15-0, he struck a ball out of the stadium and that resulted in a game penalty.

Edmund will now go on to play Lu Yen-Hsun for a place in the quarter-finals, with Milos Raonic potentially awaiting the winner.