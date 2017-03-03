Result: Andy Murray secures place in Dubai final

World number one Andy Murray earns a place in the final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship with a 7-5 6-1 win over Lucas Pouille.

Andy Murray has recorded a straight-sets victory over Lucas Pouille to reach the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship final.

The world number one was required to save seven match points against Philipp Kohlschreiber on Thursday, but he endured no such problems in battling past Pouille.

The Frenchman did go a break to the good during the early stages of the contest, but Murray enjoyed frequent success on his opponent's second serve and three breaks were enough to move into a set lead.

It was one-way traffic in the second as the Scot raced into a 5-0 lead and although Pouille saved the bagel, Murray held to love in the next game to run out a 7-5 6-1 winner.

Murray will now face Spain's Fernando Verdasco in Saturday's final after the left-hander claimed a three-set triumph over Robin Haase.