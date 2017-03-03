Result: Andy Murray secures place in Dubai final

Andy Murray in action at the US Open on August 30, 2016
© SilverHub
World number one Andy Murray earns a place in the final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship with a 7-5 6-1 win over Lucas Pouille.
Last Updated: Friday, March 3, 2017 at 17:39 UK

Andy Murray has recorded a straight-sets victory over Lucas Pouille to reach the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship final.

The world number one was required to save seven match points against Philipp Kohlschreiber on Thursday, but he endured no such problems in battling past Pouille.

The Frenchman did go a break to the good during the early stages of the contest, but Murray enjoyed frequent success on his opponent's second serve and three breaks were enough to move into a set lead.

It was one-way traffic in the second as the Scot raced into a 5-0 lead and although Pouille saved the bagel, Murray held to love in the next game to run out a 7-5 6-1 winner.

Murray will now face Spain's Fernando Verdasco in Saturday's final after the left-hander claimed a three-set triumph over Robin Haase.

ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray11,540
2Serbia Novak Djokovic9,735
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,195
4Canada Milos Raonic5,080
5Japan Kei Nishikori4,730
6Spain Rafael Nadal4,115
7France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga3,480
8Croatia Marin Cilic3,410
9Austria Dominic Thiem3,375
10Switzerland Roger Federer3,260
11Belgium David Goffin3,245
12France Gael Monfils3,190
13Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,925
14Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,790
15Lucas Pouille2,261
16Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,190
17Australia Nick Kyrgios2,075
18United States Jack Sock2,060
19France Richard Gasquet1,920
20Alexander Zverev1,895
> Full Version
