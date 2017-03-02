Result: Andy Murray saves seven match points to overcome Philipp Kohlschreiber

Andy Murray in action at the US Open on August 30, 2016
World number one Andy Murray overcomes Philipp Kohlschreiber in three sets to book his place in the semi-finals of the Dubai Championships.
Last Updated: Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 20:05 UK

Andy Murray was made to work hard for his place in the semi-finals of the Dubai Championships after saving seven match points before battling past Philipp Kohlschreiber.

The world number one took 31 minutes to overcome his opponent in the second set and then pushed on to claim a 6-7(4) 7-6(18) 6-1 victory in the Middle East.

Both men held serve in an opener that set the tone for what was to follow, with Kohlschreiber taking five points on the spin in the tie-break to open up a lead in the match.

Then came the lengthy second set, which provided the longest tie-break on the men's tour since the 2007 Australian Open.

Murray incredibly levelled up the contest with his eighth set point, edging it 20-18, and a more straightforward decider followed for the Scotsman as he held his serve to pave the way for a meeting with either Evgeny Donskoy or Lucas Pouille in the last four.

ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray11,540
2Serbia Novak Djokovic9,735
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,195
4Canada Milos Raonic5,080
5Japan Kei Nishikori4,730
6Spain Rafael Nadal4,115
7France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga3,480
8Croatia Marin Cilic3,410
9Austria Dominic Thiem3,375
10Switzerland Roger Federer3,260
11Belgium David Goffin3,245
12France Gael Monfils3,190
13Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,925
14Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,790
15Lucas Pouille2,261
16Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,190
17Australia Nick Kyrgios2,075
18United States Jack Sock2,060
19France Richard Gasquet1,920
20Alexander Zverev1,895
> Full Version
