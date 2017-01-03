Result: Andy Murray extends winning run by seeing off Jeremy Chardy in Qatar

Andy Murray in action at the US Open on August 30, 2016
© SilverHub
World number one Andy Murray's winning run extends to a 25th competitive match thanks to victory over Jeremy Chardy at the Qatar Open.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 18:22 UK

Sir Andy Murray has earned a straight-sets victory over Jeremy Chardy in the opening round of the Qatar Open to prolong his winning streak to 25 competitive matches.

The 29-year-old, recently named in the Queen's New Year's honours list following a stellar 2016, came out on top 6-0 7-6(2) in the Middle East.

Murray, last defeated in a competitive outing in August's Cincinnati Masters final, took the first set in 20 minutes as he broke each of his opponent's three serves to cruise ahead in the match.

Chardy did offer more of a resistance in the second set by earning his first break of the contest in the opener, which Murray soon recovered from to take it to a tie-break.

Murray racked up seven points on the spin to get himself safely over the line, though, setting up a meeting with Austrian Gerald Melzer in the next round.

Andy Murray congratulates Novak Djokovic on winning the men's final match at the French Open on June 5, 2016
Read Next:
Murray: 'Djokovic still my biggest threat'
>
View our homepages for Andy Murray, Jeremy Chardy, Gerald Melzer, Tennis
Your Comments


ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray12,410
2Serbia Novak Djokovic11,780
3Canada Milos Raonic5,450
4Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,315
5Japan Kei Nishikori4,905
6Croatia Marin Cilic3,650
7France Gael Monfils3,625
8Austria Dominic Thiem3,415
9Spain Rafael Nadal3,300
10Czech Republic Tomas Berdych3,060
11Belgium David Goffin2,750
12France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,550
13Australia Nick Kyrgios2,460
14Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,350
15Lucas Pouille2,156
16Switzerland Roger Federer2,130
17Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,035
18France Richard Gasquet1,885
19United States John Isner1,850
20Croatia Ivo Karlovic1,795
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand