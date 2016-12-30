Andy Murray and Mo Farah are handed knighthoods in the Queen's New Year's honours list, while Jessica Ennis-Hill is given a damehood.

Andy Murray and Mo Farah are among the athletes to have been knighted in the Queen's New Year's honours list.

Murray has enjoyed the best year of his career in 2016, winning a second Wimbledon title, successfully defending his Olympic gold medal and reaching world number one for the first time.

Farah, meanwhile, made history by retaining his 5,000m and 10,000m gold medals at the Rio Olympics, taking his gold medal haul to four.

Jessica Ennis-Hill, who won silver in the heptathlon in Rio, is awarded a damehood for services to athletics having retired from the sport after the Olympics.

Katherine Grainger is also given the top honour having become the first female Olympian to win five medals at five games with silver in the double sculls.

Paralympian Lee Pearson joins Murray and Farah in becoming a knight having won his 11th gold medal in Rio.

The list is dominated by athletes from the Olympics and Paralympics following Great Britain's record-breaking medal haul, with the likes of Charlotte Dujardin, Jason Kenny, Laura Kenny and Nick Skelton all awarded CBEs.