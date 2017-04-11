Andy Murray loses to Roger Federer in his first match in over a month

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Andy Murray's first match in over a month since recovering from an elbow injury ended in defeat to Roger Federer in a charity exhibition match in Zurich, Switzerland.

The world number one has been away from the court since suffering a second-round defeat to Vasek Pospisil at Indian Wells in early March.

The injury forced the Scotsman out of the Miami Open and Great Britain's Davis Cup quarter-finals, which they lost 3-0 to France in Rouen.

This week, he returned to action in a charity clash against world number four Federer, who ended up winning 6-3 7-6(5), but now Murray has turned his attention to the Monte Carlo Masters.

"I'm hoping, if I keep progressing as I have with the elbow, to play Monte Carlo," BBC Sport quotes Murray as saying. "If not, then I just need to stay patient and I'll try the following week. I'm getting there, I just have to go slowly."

Murray has one title win - the Dubai Championships - under his belt this season so far.

