World number two Novak Djokovic cruises into the final of the Italian Open with a straightforward 6-1 6-0 victory over Dominic Thiem.
Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 20:44 UK

Novak Djokovic has defeated Dominic Thiem 6-1 6-0 to book his place in the final of the Italian Open, where he remains on course for a fifth title in Rome.

The world number two showed little sign of fatigue after overcoming Juan Martin del Potro earlier in the day, with that quarter-final being halted on Friday evening due to bad weather.

Djokovic made equally light work of Thiem, who headed into the match on a real high after ending Rafael Nadal's impressive clay-court form with victory 24 hours beforehand.

Thiem struggled from the off, losing his first two serves and failing to recover as his opponent successfully held to cruise into the lead.

Djokovic again managed to break Thiem early on in the second set, recovering in the following game after falling 30-0 down to hold his serve and take a big step towards another final.

After saving a couple of break points in the fourth, the Serb found himself 4-0 to the good and did not look back as he booked a safe passage through to face Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final.

