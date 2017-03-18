Result: Jack Sock outlasts Kei Nishikori in Indian Wells quarter-finals

American Jack Sock moves through to the Indian Wells semi-finals with a three-set victory over Kei Nishikori.
Jack Sock has secured a place in the semi-finals of the Indian Wells Masters after recording a surprise win over Kei Nishikori.

After Roger Federer benefited from Nick Kyrgios's withdrawal, many were already anticipating a showdown between the Australian Open champion and the world number five, but Sock upset the Japanese star by running out a 6-3 2-6 6-2 victor.

One break of serve was enough for Sock during the opening set as he conceded just six points behind his own delivery, but Nishikori showed his class in a one-sided second.

However, despite the fourth seed having the momentum, Sock was the better player during the decider and he struck twice to seal the triumph in one hour and 48 minutes.

The other last-four match to be contested on Saturday will see Stanislas Wawrinka face Pablo Carreno-Busta.

