Andy Murray and Dan Evans knocked out of doubles at Indian Wells

Andy Murray and Dan Evans are knocked out of the doubles at Indian Wells, but his brother progresses into the quarter-finals.
Andy Murray's campaign at Indian Wells has ended in disappointment after he was knocked out of the doubles with Dan Evans.

The Scotsman turned his focus to the doubles after getting beaten in the second round of the singles by Vasek Pospisil at the weekend.

However, the world number one has now packed his bags after he and Evans lost 6-4 6-3 to Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau.

There was better news for his brother Jamie Murray, who made it into the quarter-finals with Bruno Soares with victory over Treat Huey and Max Mirnyi.

Andy Murray won his first title of 2017 earlier this month when he defeated Fernando Verdasco in the final of the Dubai Championships.

Andy Murray, Dan Evans, Vasek Pospisil, Jean-Julien Rojer, Horia Tecau, Jamie Murray, Bruno Soares, Treat Huey, Max Mirnyi, Fernando Verdasco
