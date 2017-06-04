Garbine Muguruza hits out at French Open crowd

Garbine Muguruza falls to the ground after winning the French Open on June 4, 2016
Garbine Muguruza criticises the partisan crowd at Roland Garros after seeing the defence of her French Open crown ended by home favourite Kristina Mladenovic.
Garbine Muguruza has hit out at the French Open crowd following her defeat at the hands of Kristina Mladenovic this afternoon.

The defending champion saw her title defence ended in the round of 16 by the home favourite, who could become the first French champion at Roland Garros since 2000.

Muguruza left the court visibly unhappy with the partisan crowd, and afterwards the tearful Spaniard admitted that they had made it extra difficult for her.

"I think the audience was really tough today. I can't really understand. I don't know how to explain. If you had been in my shoes on the court, I think you would have understood," she told reporters.

"I lost confidence, and my opponent was on home turf, so it created a lot of tension. Of course I'm sad. It's a very painful defeat here at the French Open. I love this tournament no matter what happens. I'm going to be super happy to come back. It's going to sound weird, but I'm actually happy that this stage of the year is done.

"I wanted to go as far as possible, but even if I didn't, I think I'm going to feel much better now to continue the year, and everybody is going to stop bothering me asking me about this tournament."

Muguruza's exit means that there will be a new Grand Slam champion at this year's tournament.

Simona Halep in action at the French Open on May 27, 2016
