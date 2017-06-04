Result: Garbine Muguruza crashes out of French Open to Kristina Mladenovic

Garbine Muguruza falls to the ground after winning the French Open on June 4, 2016
© AFP
Defending champion Garbine Muguruza crashes of the French Open after being beaten 6-1 3-6 6-3 in the fourth round by Kristina Mladenovic on Sunday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 18:02 UK

Defending champion Garbine Muguruza has been knocked out of the French Open after being beaten 6-1 3-6 6-3 in the fourth round by Kristina Mladenovic on Sunday.

The Spaniard won just 15 points in the first set as the home favourite made an immediate break of serve before taking the set by reeling off four games on the spin to stun the 2016 winner.

Muguruza, however, pegged Mladenovic back in the second set to set up a decider as pain from a back injury suffered by the latter on the eve of the tournament began to flare up once again.

Despite serving 16 double faults throughout the encounter, Mladenovic played superbly on the big points, pumping her fist and screaming after every one, and Muguruza's resistance eventually gave way.

Up next for Mladenovic is a quarter-final meeting with either American Venus Williams or Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland.

Simona Halep in action at the French Open on May 27, 2016
Read Next:
Simona Halep "50-50" for French Open
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Garbine Muguruza, Kristina Mladenovic, Venus Williams, Timea Bacsinszky, Tennis
Your Comments



ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray10,370
2Serbia Novak Djokovic7,445
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,695
4Spain Rafael Nadal5,375
5Switzerland Roger Federer5,035
6Canada Milos Raonic4,450
7Austria Dominic Thiem4,145
8Croatia Marin Cilic3,765
9Japan Kei Nishikori3,650
10Alexander Zverev3,150
11France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga3,120
12Belgium David Goffin3,055
13Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,900
14Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,885
15United States Jack Sock2,415
16France Gael Monfils2,365
17Lucas Pouille2,320
18Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,155
19Australia Nick Kyrgios2,155
20Albert Ramos-Vinolas2,065
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 