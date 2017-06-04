Defending champion Garbine Muguruza crashes of the French Open after being beaten 6-1 3-6 6-3 in the fourth round by Kristina Mladenovic on Sunday.

Defending champion Garbine Muguruza has been knocked out of the French Open after being beaten 6-1 3-6 6-3 in the fourth round by Kristina Mladenovic on Sunday.

The Spaniard won just 15 points in the first set as the home favourite made an immediate break of serve before taking the set by reeling off four games on the spin to stun the 2016 winner.

Muguruza, however, pegged Mladenovic back in the second set to set up a decider as pain from a back injury suffered by the latter on the eve of the tournament began to flare up once again.

Despite serving 16 double faults throughout the encounter, Mladenovic played superbly on the big points, pumping her fist and screaming after every one, and Muguruza's resistance eventually gave way.

Up next for Mladenovic is a quarter-final meeting with either American Venus Williams or Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland.