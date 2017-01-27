Wimbledon section header

Rafael Nadal excited for "special" final with Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal celebrates reaching the final of the Australian Open on January 27, 2017
Rafael Nadal is anticipating another tough match when facing off against Roger Federer in the final of the Australian Open, which he admits has left him 'excited'.
Last Updated: Friday, January 27, 2017 at 20:37 UK

Rafael Nadal has insisted that his recent stronghold over Roger Federer at the Australian Open will have little baring on their "special" final this weekend.

The Spaniard battled past Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 5-7 7-6(5) 6-7(4) 6-4 in a gruelling match on Friday to set up a ninth Grand Slam final meeting with Federer.

Nadal has defeated his great rival in all three of their meetings in Melbourne down the years, while also leading 6-2 in terms of victories at major finals.

Despite the run of victories Down Under, the 17-time Grand Slam winner is expecting a tight match when facing off against Federer on Sunday.

"That was a long time ago. It's a different match, different moment for both of us. I think this match is completely different than what happened before," he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports News.

"It's special to play with Roger again in a final of a Grand Slam. I cannot lie, it's great. It's exciting for me and for both of us that we are still there and we still fighting for important events.

"So that's important for us, I think. I hope to be ready to compete well again. I need to go back to the hotel, to rest well, and to recover from now."

The last time the two players met in the final of a Grand Slam was the 2011 French Open, which Nadal won.

Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates victory in his men's singles match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during day three of the Barclays ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena on November 17, 2015
