Roger Federer "couldn't be happier" after reaching Australian Open final

Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates victory in his men's singles match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during day three of the Barclays ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena on November 17, 2015
Roger Federer feels "so happy" after beating Stanislas Wawrinka in five sets to reach the final of the Australian Open.
Thursday, January 26, 2017

Roger Federer has admitted that he never thought in his "wildest dreams" that he would make the Australian Open final.

It has been five years since the Swiss last won a major final, and he had a dismal 2016 due to injury and fitness problems.

At the age of 35, Federer will contest for his fifth Australian crown when he faces either Rafael Nadal or Grigor Dimitrov in the showdown in Melbourne.

To get to the final, the former world number one had to oust Stanislas Wawrinka, and he did so in five sets, winning the clash 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3.

"I don't know how many break points I saved, it was tough," BBC Sport quotes Federer as saying. "I felt Stan had the upper hand from the baseline in the fifth set.

"I just knew I had to stay in it somehow and play aggressive. I feel like he gave me a bit of a cheap break, but after that I served it home and I couldn't be happier right now.

"I felt like everything happened so quickly at the end, I had to check the score at the end. It feels amazing. I never ever in my wildest dreams thought I'd come this far in Australia. It's beautiful, I'm so happy."

Federer's last Grand Slam win was in 2012 when he defeated Andy Murray to win his seventh Wimbledon title.

Johanna Konta of Britain hits a return to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland at the China Open on October 9, 2016
