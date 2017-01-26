Roger Federer will fight for his fifth Australian Open title after defeating Stanislas Wawrinka in a semi-final five-setter.

Roger Federer is one win away from claiming his fifth Australian Open title after overcoming Stanislas Wawrinka in a five-set battle at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

The former world number one had a difficult 2016, with injuries hampering his progress, but he has since recovered and been in fine form Down Under.

Federer was given a test by his Swiss compatriot, as the three-time Grand Slam champion responded from two sets down to push the clash into a deciding set, but the 35-year-old saw it through to claim a 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 triumph.

It was tight between the pair in the first set, with both creating three break points apiece before Federer converted a fourth to take the lead.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion eased through the second set in just over half an hour, but Wawrinka launched a comeback in the third, taking complete control of the court and nabbing a crucial double break.

Both dropped serve at the start of the third, but it was Wawrinka who managed to edge it by converting a third break point and forcing the clash into a decider.

Games went the way of serve until Federer broke to take a 4-2 lead, and he managed to maintain it before successfully serving for the match.

Federer, who is into his 28th Grand Slam final, last took home a major trophy in 2012, when he defeated Andy Murray at Wimbledon.