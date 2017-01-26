Wimbledon section header

Australian Open

Result: Roger Federer to contest for fifth Australian Open title after beating Stan Wawrinka

Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates his victory following the sixth day of the Swiss Indoors ATP 500 tennis tournament against Jack Sock of US at St Jakobshalle on October 31, 2015 in Basel, Switzerland.
Roger Federer will fight for his fifth Australian Open title after defeating Stanislas Wawrinka in a semi-final five-setter.
Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 11:53 UK

Roger Federer is one win away from claiming his fifth Australian Open title after overcoming Stanislas Wawrinka in a five-set battle at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

The former world number one had a difficult 2016, with injuries hampering his progress, but he has since recovered and been in fine form Down Under.

Federer was given a test by his Swiss compatriot, as the three-time Grand Slam champion responded from two sets down to push the clash into a deciding set, but the 35-year-old saw it through to claim a 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 triumph.

It was tight between the pair in the first set, with both creating three break points apiece before Federer converted a fourth to take the lead.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion eased through the second set in just over half an hour, but Wawrinka launched a comeback in the third, taking complete control of the court and nabbing a crucial double break.

Both dropped serve at the start of the third, but it was Wawrinka who managed to edge it by converting a third break point and forcing the clash into a decider.

Games went the way of serve until Federer broke to take a 4-2 lead, and he managed to maintain it before successfully serving for the match.

Federer, who is into his 28th Grand Slam final, last took home a major trophy in 2012, when he defeated Andy Murray at Wimbledon.

Johanna Konta of Britain hits a return to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland at the China Open on October 9, 2016
