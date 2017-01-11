Novak Djokovic sends out a message to his Australian Open rivals, claiming that he is feeling at the top of his game as he goes in search of a third title in a row.

World number two Novak Djokovic has declared that he is at the top of his game heading into the first Grand Slam of the year, as he goes in search of a seventh Australian Open crown.

The 29-year-old got the better of Andy Murray, the man who usurped him to be crowned the men's top-ranked player at the tail end of 2016, in last week's Qatar Open final in Doha.

Djokovic endured a bad second half to the last calendar year, exiting Wimbledon at the third-round stage and also suffering defeats to Juan Martin del Potro and Stanislas Wawrinka at the Rio Olympics and US Open.

With five days to go until the Australian Open kicks off, though, the Serbian ace is feeling in fine form and is confident of becoming the first player in history to win the event seven times.

"I'm feeling phenomenal," he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports News. "I'm excited as everyone else to be at probably the best Grand Slam in our sport.

"Considering the memories that I had here and the results in the past, I'm glad to be back again. This is the year in 2017 for seven, seven - I don't know, I'm not a numerologist, but it sounds good."

Djokovic is the winner of 12 Grand Slam crowns in all, including both of the last two major tournaments Down Under.