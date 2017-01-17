Wimbledon section header

Australian Open

Novak Djokovic: 'Aussie Open feels like home'

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the Australian Open on January 31, 2016
Defending champion Novak Djokovic says that the Australian Open "feels like home" as he breezes through to the second round.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 11:27 UK

Novak Djokovic has said that the Australian Open "feels like home" as he looks to claim his seventh title in Melbourne.

The 29-year-old got his defence of the Grand Slam off to the perfect start on Tuesday, wrapping up a straight-sets victory over Spain's Fernando Verdasco to advance to the second round.

Melbourne was the site of the Serb's first ever Grand Slam win in 2008 and has since been his most profitable hunting ground, with wins following in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016.

"It feels like home," Djokovic said after beating Verdasco today. "Like coming back to the place where I've had so many beautiful memories. Every time I land in Melbourne I get to relive those memories. Thank you all very much for coming out tonight.

"Of course when I saw the draw I thought it was the only match I would focus on. I could have finished off early in the tournament if he was on. I managed to start well with a great intensity."

Djokovic will now take on either Denis Istomin or Ivan Dodig for a place in the third round.

ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray12,560
2Serbia Novak Djokovic11,780
3Canada Milos Raonic5,290
4Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,155
5Japan Kei Nishikori5,010
6France Gael Monfils3,625
7Croatia Marin Cilic3,605
8Austria Dominic Thiem3,415
9Spain Rafael Nadal3,195
10Czech Republic Tomas Berdych3,060
11Belgium David Goffin2,750
12France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,505
13Australia Nick Kyrgios2,460
14Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,350
15Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,135
16Lucas Pouille2,131
17Switzerland Roger Federer1,980
18France Richard Gasquet1,885
19United States John Isner1,850
20United States Jack Sock1,810
