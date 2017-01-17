Defending champion Novak Djokovic says that the Australian Open "feels like home" as he breezes through to the second round.

Novak Djokovic has said that the Australian Open "feels like home" as he looks to claim his seventh title in Melbourne.

The 29-year-old got his defence of the Grand Slam off to the perfect start on Tuesday, wrapping up a straight-sets victory over Spain's Fernando Verdasco to advance to the second round.

Melbourne was the site of the Serb's first ever Grand Slam win in 2008 and has since been his most profitable hunting ground, with wins following in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016.

"It feels like home," Djokovic said after beating Verdasco today. "Like coming back to the place where I've had so many beautiful memories. Every time I land in Melbourne I get to relive those memories. Thank you all very much for coming out tonight.

"Of course when I saw the draw I thought it was the only match I would focus on. I could have finished off early in the tournament if he was on. I managed to start well with a great intensity."

Djokovic will now take on either Denis Istomin or Ivan Dodig for a place in the third round.