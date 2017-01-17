Wimbledon section header

Australian Open

Result: Novak Djokovic through in Melbourne

Novak Djokovic reacts during the French Open final against Andy Murray on June 5, 2016
Novak Djokovic comfortably advances to the second round of the Australian Open with a straight-sets victory over Fernando Verdasco.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 11:20 UK

World number two Novak Djokovic has eased through to the second round of the Australian Open in Melbourne courtesy of a straight-sets victory over Fernando Verdasco.

The defending champion wrapped up a 6-1 7-6(4) 6-2 victory in just under three-and-a-half hours at the Rod Laver Arena.

Djokovic took the first set with ease in just 31 minutes as Verdasco repeatedly mistimed his shots, but the world number 40 broke straight away in the second and capitalised on a number of unforced errors to push the set through to a tie-breaker.

The Serb came out on top, however, and soon the writing was on the wall for the downbeat Spaniard as Djokovic broke straight away in the third set, before racing through with two more breaks to seal the victory.

Djokovic now goes on to face Denis Istomin or Ivan Dodig for a place in the third round.

Andy Murray (apparently) celebrating during the Australian Open semi-final with Milos Raonic on January 29, 2016
