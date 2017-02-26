Six Nations
Feb 26, 2017 at 3pm UK
England
vs.
Italy

Mako Vunipola left out of England training squad ahead of Italy match

Mako Vunipola looks on during the England training session at Pennyhill Park on October 31, 2013
© Getty Images
There is no place for Mako Vunipola in England's training squad ahead of the Six Nations meeting with Italy, but Anthony Watson has overcome an injury to feature.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 at 21:02 UK

England head coach Eddie Jones has again left out Mako Vunipola from his training squad ahead of the Six Nations showdown with Italy later this month.

The Saracens prop had been expected to be called up to the side for the Twickenham clash on February 26 after missing the past two months with a knee injury.

It has been decided that Vunipola will instead continue to build up his fitness with his club side, and could play a part in Friday's Aviva Premiership match with Gloucester Rugby at the Kingsholm Stadium.

There is a place in the 25-man squad for Bath Rugby ace Anthony Watson, however, after overcoming a hamstring injury picked up last month.

Jones intends to shake up his starting lineup for the visit of Italy in the third match of England's Six Nations title defence, as they look to make it 17 wins in succession.

England training squad:

Forwards: Jack Clifford, Dan Cole, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Dylan Hartley, James Haskell, Paul Hill, Nathan Hughes, Maro Itoje, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, Tom Wood

Backs: Mike Brown, Danny Care, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Jonathan Joseph, Jonny May, Jack Nowell, Ben Te'o, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs

England winger Anthony Watson touches down despite the best efforts of Wales counterpart George North during the meeting between the two sides at Twickenham on May 29, 2016
Read Next:
Eddie Jones ready to freshen up England side
>
View our homepages for Mako Vunipola, Eddie Jones, Anthony Watson, Rugby Union
Your Comments
More England News
Mako Vunipola looks on during the England training session at Pennyhill Park on October 31, 2013
Mako Vunipola left out of England training squad ahead of Italy match
 England winger Anthony Watson touches down despite the best efforts of Wales counterpart George North during the meeting between the two sides at Twickenham on May 29, 2016
Eddie Jones ready to freshen up England side for Italy match
 Eddie Jones watches on during the Six Nations game between Scotland and England on February 6, 2016
Eddie Jones hails "gritty" England performance to overcome Wales
Team News: Two changes apiece for Wales, EnglandSouthgate visits England rugby campTom Wood a doubt for Wales clashEddie Jones: 'England must redeem themselves'George Kruis ruled out of Six Nations
Jones: 'Disjointed England must improve'Hartley 'in a good place' ahead of Six NationsEngland select Marler for Six Nations openerKruis a doubt for Six Nations openerWatson ruled out of Six Nations opener
> England Homepage
More Saracens News
Mako Vunipola looks on during the England training session at Pennyhill Park on October 31, 2013
Mako Vunipola left out of England training squad ahead of Italy match
 Brad Barritt catches the ball during the England training session held at Pennyhill Park on November 25, 2014
Brad Barritt to face disciplinary hearing over Geoff Parling tackle?
 Billy Vunipola in action during the Six Nations game between Scotland and England on February 6, 2016
Billy Vunipola to miss Six Nations with knee injury
England trio named on player of the year shortlistMark McCall 'disappointed' to see Ashton leaveEngland's Itoje ruled out of Autumn InternationalsEngland waiting on Itoje hand injury extentReport: Chris Ashton on his way to Toulon
Dai Young: 'Wasps deserved to lose'McCall: 'Farrell on verge of return'McCall: 'Farrell making good progress'Hargreaves retires after concussionKruis backs Itoje to fill in at flanker
> Saracens Homepage
More Bath Rugby News
Mako Vunipola looks on during the England training session at Pennyhill Park on October 31, 2013
Mako Vunipola left out of England training squad ahead of Italy match
 England winger Anthony Watson touches down despite the best efforts of Wales counterpart George North during the meeting between the two sides at Twickenham on May 29, 2016
Anthony Watson ruled out of Six Nations opener
 Anthony Watson of England scores the first try during the 2015 Rugby World Cup Pool A match between England and Uruguay at Manchester City Stadium on October 10, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Anthony Watson struck down by hamstring injury
Sale confirm interest in George FordPaul Gustard defends Rokoduguni omissionAttwood out, Vunipola doubtful for Fiji clashBath sign centre Robbie FrueanTaulupe Faletau forced off on Bath debut
Bath pair tied down to new dealsBath confirm Blackadder, Matson appointmentsMike Ford to leave Bath RugbyBath swoop for English youngsterFrancois Louw charged by RFU
> Bath Rugby Homepage


Aviva Premiership TablePPTS
1Wasps1451
2Saracens1449
3Bath Rugby1442
4Exeter Chiefs1441
5Leicester Tigers1438
6Harlequins1437
7Northampton Saints1434
8Newcastle Falcons1431
9Gloucester Rugby1430
10Sale Sharks1424
11Worcester Warriors1418
12Bristol Rugby1413
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand