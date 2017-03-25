England head coach Eddie Jones names Billy Vunipola and Anthony Watson in his starting XV for Saturday's Six Nations Grand Slam showdown in Ireland.

The Saracens man replaces Nathan Hughes and the Bath player comes in for Jack Nowell as head coach Eddie Jones makes two changes to the side that claimed a 61-21 win over Scotland.

Vunipola made his comeback from a knee injury against Vern Cotter's side, while Watson scored a try on his return following a hamstring problem, and they will both now start as England seek a record-breaking 19th straight victory and back-to-back Grand Slams.

In addition, Elliot Daly is fit to start on the left wing, while flanker Tom Wood is set to win his 50th cap from the bench.