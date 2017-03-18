Danny Care says that beating Ireland this weekend will be a "huge achievement" for England, but he is only focused on getting the job done and not breaking records.

England scrum-half Danny Care has warned that his side will not be distracted by the prospect of creating history when they take on Ireland in Dublin this weekend.

Victory on Saturday evening will see the Red Rose become the first side to win back-to-back Grand Slam crowns since the introduction of a sixth team to the tournament in 2000, while at the same time taking them past New Zealand's 18-match winning run.

Breaking records is not something that is on the mind of Care and his teammates, however, although the Harlequins ace admits that he is not surprised by the current streak of form as this is the best England side he has competed in.

"Winning that next game will be a huge achievement for us first. Eddie [Jones] has talked about success and failure and how quickly it can turn to failure," he is quoted as saying by The Independent. "We want to be successful and want to win as many games as we can.

"We're not thinking about records and all our focus is about winning a Grand Slam. I think as a team it is definitely the best I have ever been a part of. You look around the changing room and there are a lot of world-class players in a lot of positions. Everything seems to be clicking and going in the right direction.

"It's not just our attack or our defence, it's everything. The set-piece, the boys up front are doing an unbelievable job setting the bar there, giving us some fantastic ball. George Ford and Owen Farrell as a combination seems to be working brilliantly.

"And you look at Maro Itoje. He's still only 22 but plays like he's a 100-cap veteran. But we won't get ahead of ourselves and the aim is to be No.1 in the world and we still have a lot of work to get there.

England sealed the Six Nations title last weekend with a convincing 61-21 victory over Scotland at Twickenham, crossing over seven times in all.