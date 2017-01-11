England prop Joe Marler to miss start of Six Nations due to leg fracture

Joe Marler looks on during the England training session at Pennyhill Park on November 7, 2013
England prop Joe Marler will miss the start of the Six Nations after suffering a fracture to his leg.
England prop Joe Marler will miss the start of the Six Nations after suffering a fracture to his leg.

The 26-year-old's club Harlequins announced in a statement via their official website that Marler will be sidelined for just over a month.

The statement read: "Joe will undergo a period of rehabilitation and is expected to be fit to play again in four to five weeks."

Therefore, Marler will be unavailable for selection for England's Six Nations opening clash against France on February 4.

Head coach Eddie Jones has already lost Chris Robshaw, who has been ruled out for 12 weeks due to shoulder surgery.

England captain Chris Robshaw looks on during the Rugby World Cup game with Wales on September 26, 2015
