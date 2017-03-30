General view of Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers owners announce £1.2 billion profit

A general of view of Molineux during the Sky Bet League One match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Carlisle United at Molineux on May 3, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers owners Fosun International post record annual profits of £1.2 billion.
Thursday, March 30, 2017

Wolverhampton Wanderers owners Fosun International have posted record profits of £1.2 billion for the last year.

The 28% increase in profits came as the value of the company's assets around the world rose by a fifth to £56.8 billion.

The Chinese conglomerate acquired Wolves for an initial fee of £30m last summer and have already spent around £27m in the transfer market, including the club-record capture of Portuguese winger Helder Costa.

The firm has interests in a number of global brands, including the Thomas Cook holiday operator, Cirque du Soleil and Club Med.

In recent days Fosun have also been linked with a bid to acquire Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

