Wolverhampton Wanderers owners Fosun International reportedly enter talks to take a majority stake in Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.
Tuesday, March 28, 2017

The Chinese conglomerate acquired the Championship outfit for an initial fee of £30m last summer and are thought to be keen on building a network of sister clubs across Europe.

Fosun are believed to have been in talks with a number of Bundesliga sides since the autumn but have now focussed their efforts on Dortmund, who are currently third in the German top flight.

A report on the website Yutang Sports said: "When the Finance Manager of Borussia Dortmund was interviewed by the local Ruhr magazine Reviersport, he indicated that Borussia Dortmund has just been having exploratory talks on the tourism business with Fosun International.

"As for the buyout offer from Fosun International, he also clarified that Borussia Dortmund won't accept the request from Fosun International, who tried to increase capital investment in order to gain a majority shareholding in Borussia Dortmund."

Dortmund had a Forbes valuation of $700m (£560m) in the 2015 rankings, making it the 11th most valuable club in world football.

Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
