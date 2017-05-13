May 13, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Sunderland
vs.
SwanseaSwansea City
 

Swansea City tickets gifted to fans appear on sale online

A general view outside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Chelsea at Liberty Stadium on January 17, 2015
© Getty Images
Free tickets paid for by the Swansea City players and gifted to club supporters appear on ticket selling websites for more than £60.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 20:36 UK

Swansea City have reacted angrily after free tickets handed out to supporters for Saturday's Premier League relegation clash at Sunderland were found on sale online.

The Swans players had collectively put in around £75,000 of their own money to buy out the full allocation of 3,000 at the Stadium of Light and gift them to fans, who snapped them up within hours.

On Wednesday, however, club officials confirmed that "a few dozen" had been put up for sale on a ticket-selling website for upwards of £60 each.

A club spokesman is quoted by the Daily Mail as saying: "We have been made aware of one unofficial ticket outlet apparently selling the tickets for the game. If this is the case we would be extremely disappointed that any supporter would sell a ticket paid for by the players themselves.

"Not only would we warn supporters about getting tickets from these sites, which are often not guaranteed, any supporter found selling their ticket (for this game) runs the risk of having their season ticket and club membership revoked. It is a matter the club is taking very seriously."

Swansea, whose idea for the free tickets came from captain Leon Britton, climbed out of the bottom three on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Everton.

Leon Britton in action for Swansea on December 14, 2014
Read Next:
Swansea players to pay for 3,000 away tickets
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Leon Britton, Off The Pitch, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
A general view outside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Chelsea at Liberty Stadium on January 17, 2015
Swansea City tickets gifted to fans appear on sale online
 Leroy Fer in action for Swansea City on October 1, 2016
Swansea City's Leroy Fer: 'We must focus on our job, not relegation rivals'
 Fernando Llorente celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Fernando Llorente: 'I work hard for Swansea City'
Clement: 'Survival would be best achievement'Kante wins FWA Player of the Year awardSwansea players to pay for 3,000 away ticketsClement hails "gritty" victory over EvertonResult: Llorente drags Swansea out of bottom three
Team News: Barry, Mirallas in for EvertonSwansea City keen for Paul Clement stay?Sigurdsson "completely focused" on SwansYoung bemoans dropped points at homeSigurdsson: 'Hull can't afford to slip up'
> Swansea City Homepage


LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 