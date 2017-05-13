Free tickets paid for by the Swansea City players and gifted to club supporters appear on ticket selling websites for more than £60.

Swansea City have reacted angrily after free tickets handed out to supporters for Saturday's Premier League relegation clash at Sunderland were found on sale online.

The Swans players had collectively put in around £75,000 of their own money to buy out the full allocation of 3,000 at the Stadium of Light and gift them to fans, who snapped them up within hours.

On Wednesday, however, club officials confirmed that "a few dozen" had been put up for sale on a ticket-selling website for upwards of £60 each.

A club spokesman is quoted by the Daily Mail as saying: "We have been made aware of one unofficial ticket outlet apparently selling the tickets for the game. If this is the case we would be extremely disappointed that any supporter would sell a ticket paid for by the players themselves.

"Not only would we warn supporters about getting tickets from these sites, which are often not guaranteed, any supporter found selling their ticket (for this game) runs the risk of having their season ticket and club membership revoked. It is a matter the club is taking very seriously."

Swansea, whose idea for the free tickets came from captain Leon Britton, climbed out of the bottom three on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Everton.