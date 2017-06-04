General view of Stadium of Light

Sunderland

Family: Bradley Lowery has "only weeks to live"

Sunderland's Jermain Defoe with fan Bradley Lowery at the Premier League match against Everton on February 25, 2017
© SilverHub
The family of Bradley Lowery say that their hearts are "broken in two" after finding out that the six-year-old has "only weeks to live".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 12:17 UK

The family of Bradley Lowery have said that their hearts are "broken in two" after finding out that he has "only weeks to live".

Six-year-old Sunderland fan Bradley, who is suffering from a rare form of cancer called neuroblastoma, has touched people around the world with his fight against the disease.

A statement published on Facebook by his mother read: "I was told Bradley has now only got weeks to live because of how rapid the cancer is spreading.

"Yes, I knew this was coming but I thought it was going to be months not weeks. My heart is broken in two, it is too soon for this to happen, it should never be happening to start with.

"My baby has had to put up with so much over the past 4 years and now he has to suffer a painful death. How is that fair??? Why should any parent have to be put through this heart ache???"

The news comes just over a week after Bradley's family said that scans had revealed new tumours, and that he was now receiving palliative care at home.

Sunderland's Jermain Defoe with fan Bradley Lowery at the Premier League match against Everton on February 25, 2017
Read Next:
Bradley Lowery "receiving palliative care"
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Bradley Lowery, Off The Pitch, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Sunderland's Jermain Defoe with fan Bradley Lowery at the Premier League match against Everton on February 25, 2017
Family: Bradley Lowery has "only weeks to live"
 Manchester United's Interim manager Ryan Giggs thanks the fans after the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Manchester United at St Mary's stadium in in Southampton on May 11, 2014
Ryan Giggs: 'No contact made with Middlesbrough, Sunderland'
 A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester City at The Stadium of Light on December 3, 2014
Chelsea coach Eddie Newton takes interest in Sunderland job?
Everton 'unwilling to pay £30m for Pickford'Giggs 'not in running for Sunderland job'Sunderland want £30m for Pickford?Pardew: 'Sunderland not the club for me'McInnes not distracted by Sunderland links
Honeyman signs new Sunderland contractBradley Lowery "receiving palliative care"Schwarz "interested" in Sunderland jobDefoe 'agrees three-year Bournemouth deal'Leeds to exercise one-year Monk extension
> Sunderland Homepage


 