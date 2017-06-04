Family: Bradley Lowery has "only weeks to live"

The family of Bradley Lowery say that their hearts are "broken in two" after finding out that the six-year-old has "only weeks to live".

Six-year-old Sunderland fan Bradley, who is suffering from a rare form of cancer called neuroblastoma, has touched people around the world with his fight against the disease.

A statement published on Facebook by his mother read: "I was told Bradley has now only got weeks to live because of how rapid the cancer is spreading.

"Yes, I knew this was coming but I thought it was going to be months not weeks. My heart is broken in two, it is too soon for this to happen, it should never be happening to start with.

"My baby has had to put up with so much over the past 4 years and now he has to suffer a painful death. How is that fair??? Why should any parent have to be put through this heart ache???"

The news comes just over a week after Bradley's family said that scans had revealed new tumours, and that he was now receiving palliative care at home.